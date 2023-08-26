How did Code Orange pay tribute to Bray Wyatt upon his untimely passing? All you need to know about their relationship

After the news of Bray Wyatt's sudden demise surfaced yesterday, tributes from the wrestling world started pouring in. Several fans and wrestlers across the world shared stories of Wyatt being a fantastic human being, in their interactions. In one such instance, Code Orange, a famous music band, paid their respects to the wrestler.

On the official Twitter handle of Code Orange, the band posted a message that mentioned how Bray Wyatt helped them make their childhood dream a reality. The band also thanked the late wrestler for allowing them to be a part of the latter's story. Code Orange on Twitter wrote:

"Rest In Power buddy. You helped make our childhood dreams come true. You rode for us at every single turn and truly believed in us. More than people even know. Thank you for letting us be a small part of your story. See you on the other side."

The band also shared a screenshot of a chat they had with Wyatt. In the screenshot, one can see how accommodating Wyatt was. Code Orange's relationship with Wyatt developed after the band reached out to Wyatt on Twitter. They also performed several entrance themes for the late wrestler.

Bray Wyatt's former WWE partner paid her tributes to the late star

Over the course of his WWE career, Bray Wyatt teamed up with several wrestlers, to put on some brilliant performances. However, one could certainly say his run with Alexa Bliss was enjoyed by many. In fact, many believed the duo would achieve great things with time in the Stamford-based promotion.

As teammates, Wyatt and Bliss shared a great relationship. After Triple H confirmed the news of The Fiend's passing away, Bliss took to her social media and expressed her grief. Expressing her love and admiration for Wyatt, Bliss wrote:

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham"

Like Bliss, many wrestlers and fans have spoken about Wyatt's kindness and generosity. In fact, WWE superstar Braun Strowman credited the former WWE champion for his success in WWE. With Bray Wyatt's death, the WWE Universe has not only lost a great wrestler, but also a kind human who was loved by many.

