WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will always be remembered for Cody Rhodes' brave performance against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Despite suffering a serious pec injury before the grand event, The American Nightmare still decided to step into the ring against his remorseless opponent. The contest was the main attraction of the premium live event, and if Cody hadn't shown up, the audience would have surely been disappointed.

But how did Cody Rhodes get injured?

Earlier today, WWE released an official statement regarding Cody's condition going into Hell in a Cell.

As per the statement, the former Intercontinental Champion partially tore his right pectoral tendon while brawling with Seth Rollins on the go-home episode of RAW before Hell in a Cell.

Things got worse when Cody took part in a weight-lifting session on Friday. The American Nightmare's tendon tore completely off the bone while training, leading to excruciating pain for Rhodes.

However, the horrific injury didn't stop Cody from competing against Seth Rollins inside the deadly structure. The former AEW star insisted on performing at the event, with WWE respecting his decision.

The RAW Superstar delivered one of the most remarkable performances of his career inside the cell despite not being at his 100 percent. The WWE Universe showered praise on the American Nightmare for fighting through the pain to entertain the fans.

Cody Rhodes overcame Seth Rollins heroically at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes wrestled through intense suffering to put on a banger with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. The torn pec injury clearly affected his mobility, but Rhodes managed to take down his menacing rival.

Surprisingly, the two men didn't tone down the violence. Rhodes got involved in several nasty spots, where his body sustained a lot of damage. Apart from the physical assault, the former TNT Champion also had to deal with Rollins' mind games.

After multiple Cross Rhodes, table slams, and even a Pedigree, Cody ultimately defeated The Visionary by blasting his face with a Sledgehammer. Even though it took a toll on his body, the WWE Universe will always think back to this contest as one of the most memorable matches of Cody Rhodes' career.

