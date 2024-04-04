How did Cody Rhodes react to his WrestleMania 39 loss behind closed doors?

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble to book his place in the main event at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the second consecutive year.

The 38-year-old failed to finish his story last year when he lost to The Tribal Chief at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Cody Rhodes looked to the apron as Reigns lifted his title high on the ramp alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The two-time Royal Rumble winner has given fans an insight into his state of mind after that agonizing defeat at WrestleMania 39.

He spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about the long walk he made back to his bus when the lights faded to black at SoFi Stadium:

"I mean I joke that it was a long walk. The reason I say that is cos it was long in duration but also the feeling of walking by a lot of the building workers saying 'Great job!' 'Get 'em next time,' just kind of these random things as I'm passing people by."

Rhodes was joined by his wife, Brandi Rhodes, on his way back to his bus, but they didn't share any words. He shed light on an encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page that helped him deal with the defeat:

"I walked with Brandi and we didn't have any words between each other but when I got to my bus I had a nice moment with DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) because he hated it but also we just main evented a WrestleMania but also we're not the type to be happy with just main eventing a WrestleMania." [12:50-13:34]

Rhodes' rise to the main event since returning at WrestleMania 38 has been remarkable. The former AEW Executive Vice President has become a megastar for the Stamford-based company.

Diamond Dallas Page thinks Cody Rhodes should finish his story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has a close friendship with Diamond Dallas Page, which he alluded to during his interview.

The three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has made it no secret he thinks Rhodes is the ideal superstar to represent WWE amid a gloomy time for the company.

DDP spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, in February about the Royal Rumble winner's credentials to be the face of WWE:

"I don't think there's a better person that can represent the company [than Cody Rhodes]. Family values, work ethic is like insane. All of his belts say, 'Do the work.'"

Cody Rhodes has proven to be a popular figure not just with fans but in the locker room. He's earned praise for his humility in press conferences, interviews, and media appearances.

