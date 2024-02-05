Cody Rhodes can help WWE overcome "dark cloud" of Vince McMahon allegations, legend says (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes there is no better representative for the company than Cody Rhodes.

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Vince McMahon of sexually assaulting and trafficking her between 2019 and 2022. Two days after Grant's lawsuit was filed, Rhodes acknowledged at the Royal Rumble press conference that the accusation "set a dark cloud."

DDP, a long-time friend of the Rhodes family, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about several wrestling topics. Discussing Rhodes' 2024 Royal Rumble win, the WCW legend explained why The American Nightmare is the right man to help WWE move forward:

"We all know there's been a little adversity, a little dark cloud right now, and I don't know what happened there," DDP said. "I wasn't there, I don't know, but I'll tell you what I do know. When you have anything like that happen, who are you looking at now to represent the company? I don't think there's a better person that can represent the company [than Cody Rhodes]. Family values, work ethic is like insane. All of his belts say, 'Do the work.'" [12:48 – 13:25]

DDP elaborates on why Cody Rhodes is WWE's perfect representative

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years away from the company. The former AEW star defeated Seth Rollins at three consecutive premium live events, including Hell in a Cell 2022, where he wrestled with a torn pec.

DDP thinks Rhodes' determination and work ethic make him a must-watch wrestler right now:

"Wrestling with a torn pec! And went 20 minutes with one of the greatest wrestlers ever, like I said, Seth Rollins, and made it through and came back from that injury and to get this spot. I mean, I can't think of a better person at the company you would wanna see." [13:39 – 14:01]

Rhodes initially looked set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, following The Rock's return, he now appears likely to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

