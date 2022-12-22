How is Cody Rhodes recovering from his injury?

Cody Rhodes' devastating injury has him currently recovering on the sidelines. He hasn't been seen since June of this year due to a torn pectoral muscle. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the company to see him pick up from where he left off.

Ahead of his match at Hell in a Cell against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Rhodes suffered a tear to his pectoral muscle. This severe injury requires the patient to perform no strenuous physical activity. However, he wrestled a brutal match against Rollins that night and won.

The American Nightmare's performance was regarded as one of the finest of the last decade. He is currently rehabbing well and shaping up for his much-anticipated in-ring return. If you want to know how the star is recovering from his injury, read on to find out.

Cody Rhodes' injury hasn't set him back. According to reports, he is set for an early recovery and is trying his best to return to WWE as soon as possible.

“Cody Rhodes’ recovery is going well. He’s been working heavily with top-level trainers to put on size and strength and hit 240 pounds legit, which may be the thickest he’s been in his life. He’s back to normal when it comes to his ability to train and lift. No word when he’ll return, given it makes sense for it to be a surprise.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Dusty Rhodes' baby boy is one of the hottest stars in wrestling at the moment. His return should be a grand affair and one that gets 2023 off to a flying start.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' injury

Before Cody Rhodes' injury, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins was the man he was involved in a heated rivalry with.

The two wrestled in three matches at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell, respectively. There is no love lost between them, but there seems to be mutual respect.

Rollins was the one Rhodes faced while nursing a torn pectoral muscle. The injury was simply gruesome to look at. The Visionary spoke about seeing it for the first time, stating that he had seen nothing like it.

"It was pretty gnarly. I don't think I expected it to look like that. I've had some torn muscles in my day and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over, but I had never seen anything like that." [H/T Digital Spy]

The American Nightmare is set to return to WWE sometime next year. We can't wait to see him back in the ring doing what he loves.

