How did Dominik Mysterio take a subtle shot at haters during his entrance at Halloween Havoc? What you probably missed! 

Over the last few months, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in WWE. Since Dominik turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, he has received unprecedented heat from the WWE Universe. On the other hand, Dominik has done plenty of things too, to elicit boos from the crowd.

Similarly, on week 2 of NXT Halloween Havoc, Dominik Mysterio seemed to have taken a shot at his haters. At the event, Dominik was scheduled to face Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Championship. While many awaited for the match, what Dominik did during his entrance sparked reactions from the crowd.

During his walkout to the ring, Dominik came out dressed in prison clothes with a handcuff. Dominik also had a placard around his neck which mentioned his crime. It cited the 26-year-old's crime of having a 'Lucious Mullet'. Since images of his placard went viral on social media, fans have been talking about it.

However, luckily for Dominik Mysterio, his entrance at NXT Halloween Havoc wasn't the only talking point. At the event, Dominik put up a more than decent performance to retain his North American Championship against Nathan Frazer. It will be interesting to see what's in store for Dominik in the future.

Wrestling veteran denies rumors about Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned above, Dominik Mysterio's rise in WWE as a heel has been unstoppable. Every time Dominik cuts a promo, the crowd boos him to the point where he is unable to speak. This has led to many speculation that WWE pipes in the boos.

However, as per wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, that isn't the case. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran said he didn't believe WWE added boos when Dominik talks. Mantell said:

"You're saying, and the accusation is, that they're piping in crowd noise when Dom talks? I don't believe that. No." [52:43 – 52:55]

Dutch Mantell further said that telling a wrestling fan to not do something was to invite them to do that particular thing. He labeled it as reverse psychology. Staying true to his belief that WWE didn't pipe in boos, Mantell further added:

"A wrestling fan, when you tell them not to do something, that's like telling them to do something. It's that reverse psychology. No, I don't think they're pumping in the noise because they don't have to." [53:49 – 54:01]

Regardless of the speculations, Dominik Mysterio's success as a heel can't be denied. If the 26-year-old continues on this path, he might become one of the best heels in WWE history. It will be interesting to see what the NXT North American Champion achieves in the future.

