How did Eddie Guerrero defeat Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion?

"Lie, Cheat, and Steal" was a catchphrase used by Eddie Guerrero, one of the most iconic WWE stars of this century. Although his tenure with WWE was short, as was his run at the top, few superstars made such a big impact in that time.

Guerrero had one world title reign in WWE, and his title win after defeating Brock Lesnar is regarded as one of the greatest moments in the company's history. It was the true story of an underdog who overcame all odds to become the world champion.

So how did Eddie Guerrero defeat then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar? He was the babyface in his deeply-personal feud against Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate brought up the demons of Guerrero's past to get inside his opponent's head.

However, at No Way Out 2004, Latino Heat would get an assist from Goldberg and use the title belt to attack Brock Lesnar and pin him to become the WWE Champion.

It was a moment celebrated by fans, and on the following episode of SmackDown, Guerrero got a champion's welcome in one of the most wholesome moments in the history of the blue brand.

As WWE Champion, he would head into WrestleMania 20 with the title and successfully retained it against Kurt Angle in a good match. Unsurprisingly, he used clever tactics to pick up the win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Eddie Guerrero requested that WWE take the title off him

Eddie Guerrero was known to be an emotional human being, which often resulted in him taking things more personally than he needed to.

One such example was his WWE title reign. When he found out that he wasn't moving the needle and drawing bigger ratings and audiences, he was deeply disappointed and personally requested that the title be taken off him.

He eventually lost it to JBL in a memorable feud, and it instantly elevated the latter as he became SmackDown's top heel. Until AJ Styles broke his record, JBL would go on to become the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history. He still credits Guerrero for elevating him and changing his career.

Despite Guerrero being disappointed with his title run, his victory over Brock Lesnar will always be regarded as one of the all-time great moments.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Kaushik Das