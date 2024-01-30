How did former WWE Champion sneakily reveal Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win the day before the event? Revisiting the moment

Cody Rhodes did what he vowed to do - win the 2024 Royal Rumble for a consecutive two-year streak. Many were not surprised by his victory, given how he cited to finally complete the task of 'finishing his story.'

On the final edition of SmackDown before the Premium Live Event, Randy Orton kicked off the show, addressing his Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He acknowledged Roman Reigns' accolades and record of reaching 1200+ days as champion. The Viper then advanced to highlight the number 15 - citing it was a number to keep an eye out for as he would become a 15-time WWE World Champion.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes share a long and intense history. In addition to being a second-generation star, The Viper was the one to give The American Nightmare a headstart in to his WWE career.

In retrospect, Randy Orton's choice of words on SmackDown was rather accurate. His former ally, Cody Rhodes, entered the Royal Rumble match at #15 and went on to triumph in it.

Randy Orton did not compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble match but seemingly has another feud in store for him in Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline member disrupted the title match and had a staredown with The Viper. The two have butted heads previously on the blue brand, which could lead to a potential feud at Elimination Chamber in February.

Cody Rhodes could possibly change his mind about going after Roman Reigns

When The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match, he turned around and pointed to Roman Reigns, yelling that he wanted to challenge for the Undisputed Championship.

Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW this week to talk about his future plans but was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The two clashed in a hellish rivalry in 2022, which concluded after three back-to-back Premium Live Event fights.

The Visionary pitched for Rhodes to face him instead of The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The idea seemed to get to the RAW star, who responded that he would think about it.

Earlier, there were multiple reports on Roman Reigns possibly facing The Rock, which would derail Rhodes' journey to winning gold. Even if that feud takes place, the 38-year-old could still be added to the match.

At the same time, he could also contend against Rollins and become World Heavyweight Champion while staying on RAW.

