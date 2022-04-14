On April 12, 2022, WWE announced that the company would be returning to the United Kingdom by hosting a major event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It came as a major announcement for fans across the pond, as it will be the first time the company has hosted a major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. This particularly iconic showcase took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It has been confirmed that the broadcast will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The start time is yet to be confirmed. The premium live event will likely air in the evening local time, which means it will be mid-afternoon for fans on the east coast of the United States, and past midnight for fans in India.

WWE @WWE



Details ms.spr.ly/6011wI7XN



BREAKING: For the first time in 30 years, WWE will bring a major stadium event to the United Kingdom at @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales this September!

How do you get tickets for WWE's major U.K. stadium event at the Principality Stadium?

A pre-registration is currently open for fans to register their interest in attending the spectacle. Details such as full name, email address and home address are required to sign-up, and once tickets are due to come on-sale, the details will be exclusively provided. The form can be found here.

According to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, WWE has revealed to him that more than 59,000 people have pre-registered for tickets for the show within the first 24 hours. This marks a new company record for any event, including any previous WrestleMania.

When was the last WWE premium live event in the United Kingdom?

The last premium live event to take place in the United Kingdom was Insurrextion in 2003. The show took place in Newcastle, England and featured the Monday Night RAW roster.

The main event saw Triple H defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a Street Fight against Kevin Nash. The Game was accompanied by Ric Flair and Nash accompanied by Shawn Michaels.

Ever since 2004, WWE has headed across the pond for a plethora of RAW and SmackDown events, plus to host a large number of house shows.

Have you registered your interest for tickets to the U.K. stadium event? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

