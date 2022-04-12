Where is the Principality Stadium that is hosting WWE's major U.K stadium event in September?

On April 12, 2022, WWE announced that the company would be returning to the United Kingdom by hosting a major event at the Principality Stadium. The showcase marks the first time the promotion has hosted such a stadium extravaganza across the pond since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

It has been confirmed that the spectacle will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The premium live event will air on Peacock and the WWE Network around the world.

In recent times, WWE's visits to the United Kingdom have seen a plethora of RAW and SmackDown tapings being recorded, plus a large number of house shows. The last time a pay-per-view event was broadcast from the U.K. was in 2003 for Insurrexation, which took place in Newcastle, England.

WWE @WWE



Details ms.spr.ly/6011wI7XN



Exclusive pre-sale registration 🎟 BREAKING: For the first time in 30 years, WWE will bring a major stadium event to the United Kingdom at @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales this September!DetailsExclusive pre-sale registration 🎟 ms.spr.ly/6012wI7X4 BREAKING: For the first time in 30 years, WWE will bring a major stadium event to the United Kingdom at @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales this September!Details 🔎 ms.spr.ly/6011wI7XNExclusive pre-sale registration 🎟 ms.spr.ly/6012wI7X4 https://t.co/c0aLSnAAeF

So, where is the Principality Stadium that will be hosting WWE's first major U.K. stadium event in 30 years?

The Principality Stadium is located in Cardiff, Wales, the capital of the nation. The venue first opened in June 1999 and has hosted a handful of high-profile events. The likes of the European Rugby Champions Cup Finals, the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final, major boxing bouts, and 2012 Olympic Football have all been played out at the stadium.

"Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event"

Principality Stadium @principalitysta BREAKING



Principality Stadium has been chosen as the venue to host the first major



Coming to you this September!



Full story & to register for event info principalitystadium/news BREAKINGPrincipality Stadium has been chosen as the venue to host the first major @WWE stadium event in the United Kingdom in 30 years.Coming to you this September!Full story & to register for event infoprincipalitystadium/news 📢BREAKING📢Principality Stadium has been chosen as the venue to host the first major @WWE stadium event in the United Kingdom in 30 years.Coming to you this September! 💥Full story & to register for event info 👉principalitystadium/news https://t.co/SYBRpnQ9xi

John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events, spoke about the news in a press release sent out announcing the event. He said:

"Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world. The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething also added:

"Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA. This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer."

It has yet to be confirmed what the name of the premium live event will be when the company travels overseas in September to the Principality Stadium. More details are due to be announced shortly.

What are your thoughts on WWE returning to the United Kingdom for a major stadium event? Let us know in the comments section below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see WWE run a major stadium event in the United Kingdom later this year? Yes No 4 votes so far