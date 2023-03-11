WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan once revealed that he had no problem putting over The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 after Vince McMahon asked him to do so.

At WrestleMania 6 in 1990, The Hulkster lost the WWE Championship to The Ultimate Warrior in a huge main event in front of 67,678 fans. This was dubbed by many as a "passing of the torch" moment back then.

In 2021, Hulk Hogan appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. The WWE legend revealed that Vince asked him to put The Ultimate Warrior over at WrestleMania 6 and he agreed to the pitch.

"Vince and I had a disagreement. Vince had an opinion that Hulkamania had his run. And it actually went back to WrestleMania 6. When he asked me to put the Warrior over, I said, 'That's no problem at all, brother!' but my question always is, if I'm putting somebody over, what are we doing after that? And, you know, there wasn't really a clear-cut answer for that."

Hogan then pitched an idea that would see him attack Warrior after the match and turn heel in the process. Vince rejected the pitch and it would be years before Hogan embraced his dark side in WCW.

"I said, 'Well, how about this. When I put him over and hand him the belt and everybody's cheering for him, I get halfway down the aisle. How about I just... turn around and just grind him? Just drop him and just drag him around the ring. And I want to be 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan!' I said, 'I want to be HHH: Hollywood Hulk Hogan. The ultimate bad guy.'"

Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior were real-life rivals for years on end

The 2005 WWE DVD titled The Self-Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior featured interviews with several WWE talents, with most of them trashing his character. Hogan didn't mince his words while attacking Warrior on the DVD.

Years later, WWE mended fences with The Ultimate Warrior and he headlined the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame class. At the event, Hogan and Warrior could be seen seemingly burying the hatchet backstage. Warrior tragically passed away shortly after WrestleMania XXX.

