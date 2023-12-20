How did Ivy Nile escape Rhea Ripley's attack on WWE RAW? Fans point out hilarious spot

Ivy Nile finally went head-to-head with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. Mami tried to attack the Diamond Mine member during the main event last night. However, Ivy pulled off a creative counter and reversed Rhea’s momentum to put her away.

A fan posted footage of the moment Ivy countered Ripley’s electric chair offense, and it is as hilarious as it gets. According to the clip, Ivy might have tickled Rhea to get down from the top of her shoulders.

Ivy Nile’s evasion of Rhea Ripley’s assault, however, didn’t’ help The Creed Brothers in the least. Brutus and Julius lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match to The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor).

The Archer of Infamy narrowly avoided injury during the match. For those unaware, Priest almost got crushed by Brutus Creed after the young challenger landed his entire body weight on the veteran’s face in the match's closing moments.

Priest struggled to get back on his feet for a few seconds. He finally recovered and hit Julius Creed with the South of Heaven to retain the tag team titles, ending 2023 with the championship gold around their waist.

Will Ivy Nile face Rhea Ripley in a massive match on WWE RAW? Looking at the announcement

During their RAW broadcast last night, WWE announced that Ivy Nile will take on Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Day 1 television special in two weeks.

This will be the first time Ivy Nile will face Rhea one-on-one.

Fans can check out the rest of the match card for the special show below:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

