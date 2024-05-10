How did Jade Cargill's husband surprise her after first WWE title win? Here's what he did

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill created history at the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event in Lyon, France, as she clinched her first title in the Stamford-based promotion. The 31-year-old star won the Women's Tag Team Championship along with Bianca Belair at the premium live event after defeating Asuka and Kairi Sane in a stellar tag team match.

The former AEW TBS Champion received a pleasant welcome from her husband, Brandon Phillips, when she returned home after the match. He planned a surprise for the newly crowned champion and gave Cargill a beautiful bunch of flowers to celebrate her first title win in WWE.

The magnificent flower vase was delicately customized and decorated with clusters of yellow sunflowers and pink peonies, which added to its beauty. Apart from this, Brandon Phillips also made a handwritten note for Jade Cargill with "Queen. Jade. Love. Champion." written over it.

The 31-year-old star was elated to see the pleasant surprise from her husband on her first title win in WWE. She posted pictures of herself along with the bunch of flowers on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to Brandon Phillips for making the moment far more precious for her.

What the future has in store for Jade remains to be seen.

Has Jade Cargill's husband ever watched her wrestle live in WWE?

Jade Cargill wrestled a handful of matches in the Stamford-based promotion following her debut. While she competed in a few weekly shows on SmackDown, one of the biggest matches of her career came at WrestleMania XL, where the 31-year-old star competed in a tag team match along with Bianca Belair and Naomi to pick up a massive win over Damage CTRL's Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane.

With the same being one of Cargill's biggest matches, her husband, Brandon Phillips, attended The Showcase of The Immortals to watch her wrestle live. The former Major League Baseball (MLB) star attended the event in Lincoln Financial Field along with his daughter to cheer on the former AEW TBS Champion.

The 31-year-old star's relationship with her husband stands as a testament to unwavering love, as Brandon Phillips is often seen cheering and supporting his wife. While he may not have attended many WWE shows, WrestleMania XL is seemingly etched in Phillips' memories as Jade emerged victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback