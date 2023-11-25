How could Kevin Owens' SmackDown return affect his real-life friendship with Sami Zayn? Exploring possible events

Kevin Owens moved to SmackDown while he was still tag team partners with Sami Zayn. The former Bloodline member wasn’t a fan of his best friend’s new career direction but still accepted the change of trajectory for the sake of their friendship.

That said, the two stars might find themselves on the opposite side of the ring following the events of SmackDown tonight. For those unaware, the Prizefighter returned to the blue brand after General Manager Nick Aldis lifted his suspension.

KO immediately got into action by teaming up with LA Knight against Austin Theory and Kevin Owens. They babyfaces were victorious against the heels. It is possible the pair could form a long-term alliance and even compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Expand Tweet

Here’s how the storyline can potentially play out. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce could hold a number one contender’s tournament for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with teams from both RAW and SmackDown as participants.

Owens joins LA Knight and enters the tournament. Sami Zayn reforms his tag team with Jey Uso as one of the teams from the red brand. The two teams met in the semi-finals or even finals to determine the new number one contenders to Finn Balor and Judgment Day.

When did Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last compete as tag team partners?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last competed as a tag team on the October 9, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The pair failed to defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Owens was brought to SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis as a replacement for Jey Uso on October 13, 2023. The Prizefighter took out Dominik Mysterio with a stunner as his first move on the blue brand.

It remains to be seen what Aldis will have next in store for the Prizefighter.