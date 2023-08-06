How did Logan Paul make it in time for his brother's fight vs. Nate Diaz after SummerSlam? 

At SummerSlam 2023, Logan Paul and Ricochet opened the card with a match that was highly entertaining to watch. Filled with a lot of action and high-risk moves from both competitors, the match set the tone for the rest of the card. However, that is not why this fight opened the card at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The reason why Logan Paul and Ricochet opened the card at SummerSlam was that the former had to attend his brother Jake Paul's fight against Nate Diaz on the same day. While SummerSlam took place in Detroit, Jake's fight was in Dallas. This made many wonder about how Logan would reach on time.

The answer to this question would be a private jet. During an episode of his podcast, Paul explained that immediately after his match against Ricochet, he would be jumping on a private jet in his wrestling gear to make it in time for his brother's fight. In doing so, Paul would be covering a journey of two hours and thirty minutes.

This dedication from Logan to attend his brother's fight is heartwarming indeed. Taking into account that the 28-year-old won his match at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see if Jake can follow his brother and register a victory against MMA legend Nate Diaz.

Logan Paul and Ricochet entertained WWE fans at SummerSlam 2023

Ever since Logan Paul and Riochet created a viral moment at Royal Rumble this year, it was clear that these two had the ability to create something special in the ring. This led to many fans calling for a match between the two. WWE finally answered the request from fans after Money in the Bank last month.

At SummerSlam 2023, Logan Paul and Ricochet delivered a match with immense action and several astonishing moves. During the match, it was difficult to predict who would win. However, towards the end, a classic heel move by Paul ensured him a victory.

When Paul and Ricochet were on the floor, Paul's manager, Jeff Levin, handed him brass knuckles. The YouTuber used the same to punch and defeat Ricochet. While the referee missed seeing the knuckles on Paul's hand, it will be interesting how the issue is addressed on RAW next week.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here