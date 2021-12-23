AJ Styles is one of WWE's biggest superstars. The two-time WWE Champion made an immediate splash with the WWE Universe when he made his shocking promotional debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble match. It was the first time Styles had signed a full-time contract with Vince McMahon's company after appearing as a tryout talent back in 2001 and 2002.

When looking through The Phenomenal One's wrestling career, it's clear to see where he had the most success. AJ Styles grew up, bettered himself and became the face of TNA Wrestling, now better known as IMPACT Wrestling. His influence in the company will be forever remembered, especially his amazing run in the X-Division.

So how long was AJ Styles in TNA Wrestling?

AJ Styles was in TNA Wrestling between 2002 and 2013. His last televised match for the promotion aired in January 2014. Styles became a five-time world champion for TNA, winning the NWA World Title three times and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

Dio @PNMsXXIV AJ Styles has been great from TNA to WWE AJ Styles has been great from TNA to WWE https://t.co/kDgKSWREDw

AJ Styles spoke with Bleacher Report about how his time with TNA prepared him for life in WWE:

"I was able to learn from a lot of different people [in TNA]. You talk about guys that used to be in WWE: Booker T and Kurt Angle, who I had fantastic matches with. I wrestled Kevin Nash, a ton of different guys who were in WWE at one time, and I was able to learn from them as well. I wouldn’t be the man, the wrestler that I am today had I not been in the ring with guys like that." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Sadly, AJ's time with the promotion ended due to some financial difficulties, which meant they could no longer afford to keep him around. Styles mentioned how he was offered 60 percent less on a contract, which he turned down:

"I think saying 60 percent is being generous. It's kind of crazy when that's the first offer, you're like 'wait, what? That doesn't make any sense. I've worked here for 11 years, hard for 11 years. I've gotten more popular over the last year, so I don't know what's going on. This doesn't make much sense to me." (h/t ewrestling)

When did AJ Styles win his first WWE Championship?

. @Scenic___ AJ Styles as WWE Champion just hits different AJ Styles as WWE Champion just hits different https://t.co/2NsBFazcet

AJ Styles won his first WWE Championship just eight months after debuting for the company.

He won the championship at the Backlash pay-per-view in 2016, defeating Dean Ambrose.

Styles would go on to win his second WWE Championship by defeating Jinder Mahal on SmackDown in Manchester, England.

It didn't matter if he was a cruel heel or a loveable babyface, both title runs were spectacular and proved how phenomenal AJ Styles can be with the championship.

