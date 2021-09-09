How long was Alexa Bliss the RAW Women's Champion?

Alexa Bliss has held the WWE RAW Women's Championship three times on the red brand. She currently has a combined reign of 396 days.

Her latest reign came in 2018 when she defeated Nia Jax at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Bliss did so by successfully cashing in her MITB briefcase that she had captured earlier in the night. The popular superstar held the title for 63 days before losing it to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Her first RAW Women's Championship reign came in April 2017. She won the gold at the Payback pay-per-view by defeating Bayley. This title run lasted for 111 days.

Alexa Bliss' second reign came later that year when she overcame Sasha Banks on Monday Night RAW on August 28th. Her second RAW Women's Championship reign remains the longest one thus far, as she held on to the title for 222 days from August 2017 to April 2018.

Bliss has had a different direction in WWE since July 2020, taking on an alter-ego she inherited when paired with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Wyatt was recently released by WWE, and she had to go solo with her act as a result.

Around WrestleMania 37 season, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion spoke with Comic Book about her character transformation:

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different," Alexa Bliss said.

Alexa Bliss has won multiple accolades in WWE

Bliss has accomplished many things in WWE since signing with the company in May 2013. Her first televised main roster appearance came at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, when she appeared as part of Triple H's entrance.

Despite never winning the NXT Women's Championship during her three years on NXT, she made a name for herself on SmackDown. After being called up in 2016, Alexa Bliss went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in December that year. She did so by defeating then-champion Becky Lynch in a tables match at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.

Bliss also had a second women's title reign on the blue brand, and when it eventually came to an end, the popular star was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Aside from capturing the RAW Women's Championship three times, she also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Nikki Cross, now Nikki A.S.H., twice. With this, she became the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE.

Alexa Bliss also won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2018. She was ranked No. 2 on PWI's top 100 female wrestlers list in the same year.

