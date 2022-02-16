Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated female superstars of the modern era. The Goddess is wildly popular among the WWE Universe, who admire her stunning beauty and cunning tactics.

The last few years have been memorable for the Five Feet of Fury. While her wrestling career has continued to scale new heights, her personal life has also blossomed with the arrival of her soulmate Ryan Cabrera.

The couple had their engagement ceremony in November 2020 and are now planning to get married soon. So, when did their relationship begin?

For how long have Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera been together?

The former Women's Champion has been in a love bond with Ryan Cabrera for almost three years now. The couple began dating each other in early 2020 after The Miz introduced Cabrera to his co-star.

While talking to the Bella Twins on their podcast, The Goddess revealed the role of The A-Lister in bringing her and Ryan closer.

The Miz had asked Cabrera about the ongoing rumors that he was dating the Women's Triple Crown winner. Interestingly, the American musician didn't know much about the former SmackDown Women's Champion at the time.

After a while, the two stars began chatting and eventually became close friends. She also went on to attend a few of Ryan's music concerts.

While Little Miss Bliss was initially hesitant about her relationship with Cabrera, the musician eventually won her heart.

Alexa Bliss was announced as the final participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

#WWERaw BREAKING NEWS: The final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday at #WWEChamber is the returning @AlexaBliss_WWE BREAKING NEWS: The final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday at #WWEChamber is the returning @AlexaBliss_WWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/UjAuHd9t4T

Alexa Bliss' therapy sessions came to an end on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The doctor, who was treating the Former Tag Team Champion for over a month, revealed she no longer has to worry about her anger issues. He also stated that The Goddess would be completely fine until the replica of Lilly" The Doll" is with her.

Later in the night, it was made official that WWE's Harley Quinn would be the sixth entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber. She'll be joining Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

It will be Alexa's first match since last year's Extreme Rules premium live event, where she failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

