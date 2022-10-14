How long was Bray Wyatt the WWE Champion?

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules to a thunderous ovation. It was easily the biggest reaction we have seen to a comeback in a while. By securing his services, WWE has pulled off nothing short of a coup.

Triple H is well-aware of Wyatt's pedigree (ha) in the wrestling industry. He is one of the most creative minds in the business. It also helps that he is a three-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. It is the former title reign that fans remember fondly, given that it was his first one.

If you forget how long the former Eater of Worlds held the WWE Championship, allow us to refresh your memory.

On February 12, 2017, at Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship by defeating five other superstars in an Elimination Chamber match. He held the title for 49 days before losing it to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. Although his reign lasted for less than two months, the moment he won the championship is still fresh in our memories.

Bray Wyatt's other world championship reigns

Bray Wyatt's first world title win was iconic, but he didn't stop there. He went on to win the Universal Championship on two separate occasions afterwards. As such, he is a three-time world champion.

Wyatt entered the Universal Championship picture in 2019 when he targeted then-champion Seth Rollins as his Fiend alter-ego. He defeated him at Crown Jewel 2019 and won the title, which he then took to SmackDown and redesigned. He held the title for 118 days before losing it to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown. This was his longest reign as world champion.

A couple of months later, the former Firefly Fun House host began feuding with Braun Strowman, who was the Universal Champion at the time. He failed to win the title at Money in the Bank 2020.

However, Wyatt wasn't done with Strowman. He defeated his former associate in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. He rode this momentum all the way to SummerSlam 2020, where he vanquished The Monster Among Men and won the title again. The 35-year-old held the title for just a week before losing it to Roman Reigns at Payback.

Now that the former Eater of Worlds is officially back, we can't wait to see what he gets up to. Hopefully, there will be multiple world title reigns in the future.

