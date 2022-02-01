Brock Lesnar has changed the landscape of WWE's main event since his return in 2021. His babyface run has been a success and liked by the majority of the audience.

Just like any other pro-wrestling promotion, WWE hires talent on time-limited contracts. As it has been a while since The Beast returned to the company, fans may wonder how long he will appear on television.

How long is Brock Lesnar's WWE contract?

As reported by Fightful Select, The Conqueror signed an 18-month contract with the company just before SummerSlam 2021. As the event was in August, he is expected to be around till at least February 2023.

Lesnar is among the most important assets of the promotion, so there is a high possibility of him signing a new deal once his current contract expires. However, we can never be sure, considering that many top superstars like Jeff Hardy, Daniel Bryan, and Bray Wyatt are no longer with the company.

Brock Lesnar's babyface run has been impressive

The former Universal Champion first appeared in a beard and ponytail at SummerSlam 2021, where he confronted Roman Reigns before assaulting John Cena.

After a few weeks of absence, he started a feud with the Universal Champion. At Crown Jewel 2021, the titans clashed in an epic battle and Paul Heyman helped Reigns emerge victorious. Lesnar appeared on SmackDown after Crown Jewel and was suspended for attacking various WWE officials.

The Beast Incarnate finally made a comeback in December 2021 and was set to challenge The Tribal Chief at WWE Day 1. However, due to Reigns not being able to compete, Lesnar challenged for and ultimately won the WWE Title.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Brock Lesnar lost his title to Bobby Lashley after interference by Roman Reigns. He went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and decided to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

Lesnar will participate in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in an attempt to recapture the title. If he is successful in doing so, he will go on to face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at the Show of Shows.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see a champion vs champion match at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Brock Lesnar will win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022? Yes, its possible. Nah, not happening. 53 votes so far