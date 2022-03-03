On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Damian Priest's record-breaking United States Championship reign came to an end at the hands of Finn Balor.

The Archer of Infamy remained at the top of the RAW mid-card division for a reasonably long time. During his reign, Priest scored several impressive victories over names like Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and Dolph Ziggler. He become one of the longest-reigning United States Champions in the process.

How long was Damian Priest the WWE United States Champion?

Damian held the prestigious US title for 191 days. He became the champion at last year's SummerSlam premium live event after dethroning Sheamus.

Following his title win, The Archer of Infamy engaged in back-to-back title defenses. From Drew McIntyre to AJ Styles, many former world champions bit the dust against the indomitable champion.

The Puerto Rican superstar represented the red brand at Survivor Series against SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The WWE Universe was greatly entertained by the company's booking of Priest throughout his first title run. He has proven to be one of the best United States Champions of the era. The 39-year-old brought a level of prestige back to a title that had been out of the spotlight for years.

Damian Priest unleashed his "dark" side on Finn Balor.

After his crushing loss to The Prince, The Archer of Infamy grabbed the microphone and vented his frustrations to the WWE Universe.

The former champion was livid about how the fans treated him during his reign. He stated that people never showed admiration towards his hard work. Despite being a fighting champ, he never got appreciation.

After challenging Balor to a title rematch, Priest laid the Irishman down with a clothesline. He then delivered another blow on the former Universal Champion by sending him through the announce table.

It was an unexpected decision on WWE's part to turn Priest heel right after his title loss. Nonetheless, it's going to be interesting to see how this story unfolds and if it will lead to a match between the two performers at WrestleMania 38.

