How long has John Cena been with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena, one of the biggest WWE stars of all time, has always been in the headlines. Apart from being one of the most renowned WWE stars, he has also gained success in his acting career by working in blockbusters like 'Bumblebee' and 'Fast and Furious 9'.

His marriage was one of the incidents in his life that reached various headlines. Him marrying Shay Shariatzadeh was a piece of news some fans didn't expect.

How long has John Cena been with his wife, Shay?

As reported by PWInsider and E!Online, the couple officially tied the knot on October 12th, 2020. This means that they have been married for over a year now. It's also known that the pair had been together for several months before exchanging vows in 2020.

The journey of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh has been amazing

HAPPY BDAY TAE 💜🥰 @AnnetteReid247 John Cena & his wife Shay Shariatzadeh

at The Suicide Squad premiere! They’re so cute 🥰🥰 John Cena & his wife Shay Shariatzadeh at The Suicide Squad premiere! They’re so cute 🥰🥰 https://t.co/2lZ0gK6nCO

The two met in 2019, while John Cena was filming 'Playing With Fire'. The rumors proved to be true as they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of the film. John Cena had a chat with Entertainment Tonight where he spoke about his experience of walking down the carpet with Shay Shariatzadeh.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," he told Entertainment Tonight. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special." said John Cena.

In an interview with Life and Styles, the leader of Cenation talked about the significance of the shoot where he met the love of his life.

"What’s genuinely uncommon about this one is that, regardless of what activities I’m engaged with later on, this one will consistently have a unique significance since I got the opportunity to film an exceptional task and meet somebody extraordinary," said John Cena.

Fans may recall that having children was one of the major problems that led to Cena calling off his relationship with his ex-fiance, Nikki Bella.

However, his opinion about becoming a parent has also undergone a change, thanks to Shay Shariatzadeh. In an interview with The US Sun, he spoke about his current opinion on having children in the future.

"I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser. I'm realizing there is life and life exists and it's beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see."

TMZ @TMZ John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Private Ceremony, Marriage License Filed dlvr.it/RjccKq John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Private Ceremony, Marriage License Filed dlvr.it/RjccKq

It's pleasing to see the former WWE Champion is happy now away from the ring. Although he doesn't appear frequently on WWE programming anymore, his fans always wait his return. Hopefully, they will have the opportunity to see their childhood hero make some kind of appearance at WrestleMania 38.

