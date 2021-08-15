The latest episode of WWE Smackdown kicked off with a bang. The company finally gave fans what they wanted by arranging a much-awaited promo battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The duo insulted each other through several personal attacks and offensive comments. However, things got intense when Roman Reigns brought The Cenation Leader's ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella into the conversation. The Tribal Chief called Cena's personality 'boring,' calling it the reason behind his break up with Nikki.

The Universal Champion's distasteful comments about Cena's ex-partner have once again brought the spotlight on John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship.

How long was Nikki Bella with John Cena?

Nikki Bella and John Cena started dating in 2012. The duo had already been friends for a few years before they decided to give their relationship a new name. The couple stayed together for the next six years. During this long journey, Cena and Nikki became a part of several unforgettable moments.

WWE's exclusive reality shows, Total Divas and Total Bellas, heavily featured Cena and Bella. They focused a lot on their connection as a couple. People were really fond of their chemistry.

John Cena took his love for Nikki Bella to a whole new level at WrestleMania 33. After the duo defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, Cena revealed his true feelings to the former Divas Champion. He proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring, with 75000 attendees showering love over the couple.

Nikki emphatically accepted John's proposal, and the two superstars officially got engaged.

Unfortunately, things took a different turn for this power couple. On April 15th, 2018, the two superstars called off their engagement just a month before their marriage.

The reason for this split-up was cited as John Cena's reluctance about having kids. Nikki reportedly didn't want to force anything upon her partner, which became the reason for them parting ways.

The two superstars have now moved on in their lives. Nikki Bella has settled with renowned pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple are now parents to a year-old child.

Meanwhile, John Cena married his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, in October 2020 after dating her for almost a year.

Although the duo broke up under strange circumstances, Cena and Bella still have a lot of respect for each other. During an interview, Nikki revealed that Cena reached out to her after the birth of her first child. During her Hall of Fame induction, Nikki thanked Cena and credited him for her success in the WWE.

