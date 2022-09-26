How long did Randy Orton serve in the military?

Randy Orton is one of WWE's most decorated superstars. His character is best known for causing trouble, and as it turns out, this was not far from reality. Before becoming a wrestler, he was first in the military but only for a year.

After graduating from Hazelwood Central High School in 1998, The Viper enlisted with the Marines after being influenced by his recruiting officer. However, he later realized that this career was not for him. In 1999, he went AWOL twice and, after surrendering himself to their base, was surprisingly asked to work again. Not wanting to spend more time in the Marines, Orton decided not to follow orders, which caused him jail time.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton I support the United States Marine Corps. Who woulda thought? http://t.co/K7IaKYn4 I support the United States Marine Corps. Who woulda thought? http://t.co/K7IaKYn4

Randy was tried and convicted under a special court-martial and was sentenced to 115 days in the brig (military jail) in Camp Pendleton, California. However, he was sent home after only 38 days. It didn't take long for him to follow in his family's footsteps and wrestle his first match in 2000.

Randy Orton got his USMC tattoo covered after being discharged

The Apex Predator is one of the superstars that has notable tattoos and proudly displays them. But as it turns out, there's one piece he had to hide.

In a WWE article, Randy Orton shared that he had his Marine-inspired tattoo covered after being discharged. He added that it was covered up once but had to get it redone.

"I had a tattoo on my left arm that read ‘USMC' for United States Marine Corps. When I got my bad conduct discharge and got sent home I got rid of the tattoo by getting it covered up," he said. "It was covered up once in San Diego while I was still in the Marines and they did an awful job so I had to go to another guy -- the guy who eventually did work on my shoulder -- and have him fix it for me."

Despite a troubled past, it looks like Randy Orton has turned into a new leaf in regards to his character outside the ring.

