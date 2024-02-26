How long has Rhea Ripley been champion? Exploring when her title reign could end

Rhea Ripley has been on a role as of late. The Eradicator headlined WWE Elimination Chamber in her home country of Australia. She retained her Women’s World Championship against former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax at the February 24 premium live event.

Speaking of title matches, this was Mami’s ninth defense of the Women’s World Championship (across weekly televised events and PLE’s) since she beat Charlotte Flair for the title 331 days ago. The two women put on a Match of the Year contender at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea would successfully defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega and Natalya at Backlash and Night of Champions respectively, before being awarded the Women’s World Championship on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley’s next PLE title defense will take place at WrestleMania XL. The Judgment Day star will put her title on the line against Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks won the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn her title shot against Mami.

Will Rhea Ripley drop her title to Becky Lynch?

According to many, Becky Lynch is the current favorite to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Both women have only had one singles match against each other thus far. The non-title match took place on the November 20, 2019, episode of WWE NXT.

It is worth mentioning that Becky hasn’t held a world title in two years now. The Man dropped the RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. She failed to reclaim the title in their singles rematch at SummerSlam 2022.

The EST was also a part of the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Bianca put on a dominating performance, eliminating Raquel Rodriguez, before being eliminated by former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

It remains to be seen if Bianca finds her path to WrestleMania XL. WWE has heavily teased a feud between the former champion and a rising superstar in Tiffany Stratton.