How long did Roman Reigns' brother Rosey compete in WWE? Exploring his career

Roman Reigns is one of those WWE Superstars that comes once in a generation. A member of the famous Anoa'i family, wrestling is in Reigns' blood. As the son of Sika, one-half of The Wild Samoans, his success in the squared circle isn't at all surprising. However, well before he became The Tribal Chief, and well before he stepped into a ring, his older brother Rosey competed in WWE.

Unable to live his dream of playing in the NFL, Rosey, whose real name is Matthew Anoa'i turned to wrestling. During his 22-year career, he wrestled across the world. Puerto Rico, Japan, and of course, the United States, but how long did he work with WWE? Well, unlike his brother Roman Reigns, who has only known what a WWE ring is like, Rosey only spent five years with the company.

At that time, Rosey worked primarily as a tag team wrestler. Working with his cousin Eddie Fatu, he debuted in 2002 as one-half of both the Island Boys, which would later become 3-Minute Warning. However, they struggled to make an impact, and after Eddie Fatu was released, Rosey found himself a new partner. Teaming up with The Hurricane, as "Rosey, The Super Hero in Training", he found great success, winning the World Tag Team Championship.

This partnership ultimately ended, and in 2006 Rosey found himself without an active role in the company. There were rumblings of a 3-Minute Warning comeback, but nothing ever materialized, and he was released that same year. After that, he wrestled in Japan for a while, before becoming a mainstay in the independent circuit. Unfortunately, in 2017, he passed away due to complications related to congestive heart failure.

Rosey believed his brother Roman Reigns was destined for greatness

While they never shared the ring together, Rosey and Roman Reigns were always incredibly close. After all, Rosey was the big brother who always looked out for his younger brother Joe. With that in mind, Reigns was understandably distraught when he learned of Rosey's passing.

Fast forward to 2024, and Roman Reigns is now the "face of WWE". A huge accomplishment, that he at one point, probably never even imagined he would achieve. But, as was revealed in his recent A&E biography, his older brother knew this was his destiny. In a clip from the biography, Reigns was played a snippet from an old interview with Rosey. In the interview, he can be heard talking about just how special Reigns is and how he is destined for something great.

Usually a calm and stoic figure, Roman Reigns could not help but get emotional. A testament to just how special Rosey was to him. He may not be here in person, but Rosey will definitely be watching The Head of the Table from up above.

