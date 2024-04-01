[WATCH] Roman Reigns almost breaks into tears in new interview

The WWE Universe saw a rare side to The Tribal Chief this week. The usually stoic leader of The Bloodline let slip a few emotions in an interview for a special feature. Roman Reigns almost burst into tears in a recent interview he did for Biography: WWE Legends.

WWE has produced a brand-new documentary featuring The Tribal Chief. Clips from the documentary are currently making the rounds on social media.

In one of the clips, Reigns can be seen getting emotional while listening to an old interview in which his late brother Rosey heaped praise on him.

Roman Reigns' brother Rosey passed away seven years ago

Rosey worked for WWE from 2001-06. He did quite well as a member of 3-Minute Warning and later teamed up with The Hurricane as well. He won the World Tag Team titles with The Hurricane on one occasion. He tragically passed away on April 17, 2017 due to complications stemming from congestive heart failure.

Rosey's untimely passing left the Anoa'i family in mourning and grief. Roman Reigns later candidly spoke about his brother's death and had the following to say:

"Everybody’s grieving. This is a tough time but like everything in life, we can learn from it and get better from it. My only hope now is that I can continue to represent my family and represent my brother and continue to push our legacy. He was my number one fan. He never missed a match, he never missed anything I did in the ring, he always had great advice for me and always reached out to talk. Payback and 2017 and any chance I get to go in that ring, I’m representing him," Roman Reigns said.

Reigns is mere days away from two of the biggest matches of his career. He has vowed to put Cody Rhodes down in the main event of WrestleMania XL and walk out of the event with his head held high again.

