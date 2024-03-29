What did Roman Reigns' real brother Rosey do in WWE?

Roman Reigns' real brother, the late Matthew Tapunu'u Anoa'i, performed under the ring name Rosey during his time with WWE.

Rosey, along with his cousin, Eddie Fatu, signed developmental contracts with WWE in 2001. He made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion in 2002 and stayed there until 2006. Rosey's career also included runs with other wrestling promotions, like All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW).

During his time in WWE, Rosey was part of the RAW roster as 3-Minute Warning alongside Eddie Fatu, who was hired as former General Manager Eric Bischoff's protector.

After his tag team partner, Eddie Fatu, parted ways with the Stamford-based company, Rosey got involved in a storyline with The Hurricane. In his last months with the Stamford-based company, Rosey had no clear direction and was let go in 2006.

Since 2014, he dealt with heart problems and eventually died in 2017 at the age of 47.

Roman Reigns revealed Rosey was 'his number one fan'

Back in 2017, Roman Reigns opened up about his brother's death. The Tribal Chief said that he was proud of everything Rosey accomplished in his career and revealed that his brother was 'his number one fan.'

"Everybody’s grieving. This is a tough time but like everything in life we can learn from it and get better from it. My only hope now is that I can continue to represent my family and represent my brother and continue to push our legacy. He was my number one fan. He never missed a match, he never missed anything I did in the ring, he always had great advice for me and always reached out to talk. Payback and 2017 and any chance I get to go in that ring I’m representing him," Roman Reigns said.

It would be exciting to see how The Tribal Chief performs further and represents his late brother's legacy in WWE.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns considered retirement prior to current iconic title run

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a record 1304 days. However, before his legendary title run started, The Tribal Chief seriously considered retirement.

According to Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief coming back to the Stamford-based company and becoming a champion was a 'miracle.'

"He considered himself retired. He wasn’t coming back. I was executive director of Monday Night RAW, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, ‘God, I just wish Roman would come back.’ And I would ask, 'Has anybody talked to him?' 'Yeah, he says he’s retired. He’s not coming back.' No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out," Paul Heyman said.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The Head of the Table will also team up with The Rock to take on The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night One of The Show of Shows.

