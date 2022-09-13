Eric Bischoff explains why he won't return to WWE even under the new regime

Eric Bischoff has explained why he doesn't want to return to WWE, stating that the grind of a top job in the company isn't something he's keen on.

Eric Bischoff famously defeated WWE in a ratings battle in the 90s when he was the head of WCW. He later joined Vince McMahon's company as an on-screen talent before featuring in TNA and AEW.

A fan asked Eric Bischoff on his 83 Weeks show if he would consider returning to WWE under the new regime of Triple H. The Hall of Famer said he's enjoying life now and doesn't like traveling a lot.

"Yeah, that ship has sailed. I'm really happy where I'm at. Not only happy where I'm at - like, I live in a beautiful place, I have a beautiful home, I'm in a part of the country that people all over the world travel to, to enjoy every year and I'm really grateful for that. But, more than that, I'm grateful for my peace of mind and I'm just at a stage in my life where I hate traveling. It's not that I don't want to be involved in the wrestling business." [2:35:00-2:35:40]

He said that the travel and hectic nature of the business is not something that he wants to do at this stage of his life:

"I'm grateful for all that, but for me to get on a plane at this stage in my life and travel every week, or be in the grind that I know you have to be in to really be involved in this business in any meaningful way, not going to happen," added Bischoff. [2:36:00-2:36:12]

Bischoff also joked that there's not enough money to coax him to make a return to the pro wrestling business.

Eric Bischoff's last WWE role was in 2019

Bischoff was appointed Executive Director of WWE SmackDown in 2019, his last role in the company.

But, his stint in the company lasted just a few months as he left the role in October. He was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and featured in a few backstage and on-air segments on RAW and SmackDown over the last year.

His last WWE appearance was in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville on the January 21, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Adam Pearce makes Sonya Deville vs Naomi OFFICIAL for next week after having a chat with Eric!



"82 weeks of knowledge there" as Pat MaCafee said



#SmackDown Eric Bischoff is HERE!!!Adam Pearce makes Sonya Deville vs Naomi OFFICIAL for next week after having a chat with Eric!"82 weeks of knowledge there" as Pat MaCafee said Eric Bischoff is HERE!!!Adam Pearce makes Sonya Deville vs Naomi OFFICIAL for next week after having a chat with Eric!"82 weeks of knowledge there" as Pat MaCafee said 😂#SmackDown https://t.co/oa7urhoxKU

Bischoff made a few appearances on AEW, first as a moderator in a segment featuring Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho, and made a few other appearances on Dynamite and the Full Gear pay-per-view.

