Shane Helms (The Hurricane) has hilarious reaction to another possible WWE run 

At 49 years young, Shane Helms spends his time these days in WWE as a backstage producer, albeit his legends contract also includes in-ring competition.

His last appearance in a wrestler's capacity was at the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble. He resurfaced as The Hurricane. Despite drawing a late slot, he was eliminated in 30 seconds by Big E and Bobby Lashley.

When a fan on X asked Helms whether he has gas left in the tank for another run, he did not take the question seriously. Instead, he dropped a GIF of backstage personnel running to the ring to break apart altercations between superstars.

Recently, another fan asked him whether he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, that was negatory, as far as Shane Helms is concerned.

When WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reacted to the Royal Rumble 2021 spot

Shane Helms grabbing the former WWE Champions by the throat after entering at number 23 at Royal Rumble 2021 caught the attention of Steve Austin, who took to X following the event.

This was not the first time "The Hurricane" attempted it. In 2002, Steve Austin and Triple H found themselves in the same situation. The two wound up throwing him over the top rope in a similar fashion.

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet later, Helms revealed that immediately after Lashley and Big E eliminated him, he thought his back broke:

"That hurt so bad. That's the first and only time that the referee came and asked me if I was okay, and I said no," Helms revealed. "I thought I broke my back."

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion further elaborated:

"When I hit my heels hit first," he said. "I kind of hit heels first and they kind of shot out from underneath me and they went down my tailbone and I kind of had probably what would be described as a little bruise probably on my little spine or something like that, everything hurt. That was one of the most painful bumps I have ever taken in my entire career." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Shane Helms was a full-time performer in WWE during the aughts before getting released in February 2010. He re-signed in 2018 and has since been part of the WWE family.

