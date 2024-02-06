Former champion claims he will be "dead and gone" before getting inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has inducted several of the industry's top legends into their Hall of Fame. Last year, The Great Muta, who never wrestled for WWE, was the headliner.

On that note, a fan asked Shane Helms on X when the veteran will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is at present signed to the Stamford-based promotion under a legends contract, both as a wrestler and a backstage producer, albeit his in-ring work is sporadic these days.

Helms is best known in the business as The Hurricane. He has also worked under the ring name Gregory Helms between 2005 and 2007, during which he held the Cruiserweight Championship. Despite being one of the most entertaining characters according to longtime fans, Helms does not think he is getting inducted any time soon:

"After I’m dead and gone probably," Shane Helms responded to the fan on X.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer expressed a desire to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, later this year in April.

When Shane Helms picked up a massive victory over WWE legend The Rock

Shane Helms picked up one of the biggest wins of his career against The Rock on the March 10, 2003, episode of Monday Night RAW. He rolled up The Brahma Bull after Stone Cold Steve Austin made his presence felt in the closing moments of the bout. It was ahead of WrestleMania 19, where Austin wrestled Rock.

Little over a year ago, Helms took to X, giving advice to younger talents in the business. He referenced his remarkable feud with The Great One:

"For all younger talents, if I may, a huge takeaway from the whole Rock-Hurricane feud is that it was only ever supposed to be this one scene and nothing else. So any opportunity you have, especially with a bigger star, swing for the damn fences!! Show them you belong!" tweeted Helms.

Recounting the experience of working with The Rock, Helms admitted that the pressure was really on him because the former WWE Champion was still going to WrestleMania. Furthermore, he was already an established name. As for Helms, he knew that it would have been over for him had the match not worked out.

