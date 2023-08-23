“It’s not easy” - Current WWE star opens up about working with The Rock

The Rock has been trending in 2023 among the WWE Universe despite not stepping into the squared circle for seven years now.

Shane Helms, better known by his ring name Hurricane, recently spoke about working with The Rock during an interview on Insights with Chris Van Vliet. When The Brahma Bull was a regular on television in the early aughts, Hurricane picked up a rare victory over the legend on an episode of RAW.

This was during the buildup to WrestleMania 19, where The Rock faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latter's final WWE match until his return in 2022. Recently Helms detailed how much pressure he had when facing the Hollywood star one-on-one on an episode of WWE RAW in 2003.

"It's not easy. And all the pressure was on me. You know, people don't realize that. Like, if I go out there and stink it up with The Rock, he's still gonna be The Rock. You're never gonna see me again. Even I mean, even going into the match, you know, people," said the veteran.

The former Cruiserweight Champion then compared his match against The Rock to producing Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. Being the man behind the scenes, Helms revealed there was a lot of pressure for that as well.

"But yeah, with Rocky. I was like, we had all the pressures on me. Because when we have that match, if this match sucks, he's still gonna be The Rock. He's still going to WrestleMania against Steve Austin. You won't see my little if go out there and blow it with The Rock. Then it’s gonna be over for me." [H/T: Insights]

Will The Rock return to WWE for a match against a current superstar?

Being one of the pioneers of the Attitude Era and a major box office draw, The Rock returned to the global juggernaut wrestling promotion in 2011 for a prolonged storyline with John Cena.

Despite the changing times and a new era, with Cena being the poster boy for the company at the time, The Rock's popularity was so strong that his victory over The Cenation Leader was well-received by fans.

From Grayson Waller to, most recently, Baron Corbin, several superstars in the current roster have taken some harsh jabs at The Rock, but the legend has kept away from any sort of hint at a comeback. Perhaps the biggest money match is one against Roman Reigns.

