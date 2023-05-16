"I understand why he got upset" - John Cena opens up on his real-life beef with The Rock

John Cena and The Rock have had an excellent professional relationship recently. However, there was a time when the beef between the two went beyond what the fans saw on WWE TV.

John Cena once publicly criticized The Great One for his lack of commitment to the industry, adding that he believed the latter didn't love pro wrestling. In a recent interview, Cena reflected on the statement and admitted his mistake, stating that it was selfish to say that, given his current relationship with WWE.

Their real-life differences were eventually used to build their on-screen rivalry in the company. Rock and Cena went back and forth multiple times on TV to promote their WrestleMania matches in 2012 and 2013. Any ill will between the two was cleared up as they talked about it and went on to produce two memorable 'Mania encounters.

In an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz for 92NY, John Cena opened up on his relationship with The Rock.

"I would like to say, in my perspective, we always had have been good except for one little patch where I really messed up. I got selfish, and me being 'living WWE' at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else's perspective - I took Dwayne's comments as not genuine. My view was if you love something, be there every day. What a hypocrite I am because I still love WWE, and I can't go all the time. I just didn't see that."

Cena added that he misunderstood The Rock's intentions:

"I was so selfish (...) Instead of going like, 'Hey man, I'd like to do this thing to hook you back in, and maybe we can collaborate and really make it big,' I was just like, 'f this,' and I'm calling this dude out. I was diligent, and I understand why he got upset."

The Rock and John Cena have had similar career trajectories

The Rock made his debut in 1996, and just over six years later, he left WWE to pursue a career in acting. Around the time of his departure, WWE desperately needed a new face to represent the company, and John Cena rose to the occasion and kicked off the Ruthless Aggression Era.

While Cena's full-time run in WWE was much longer than that of The Rock, the 16-time world champion eventually transitioned to Hollywood and made it big in the industry.

Since then, Cena has been a part-time wrestler, but his love for WWE shines through.

