Gregory Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, posted some advice to younger WWE Superstars today on social media.

The Hurricane was involved in a random rivalry with The Rock back in the day. It wasn't supposed to amount to much, but it became a feud that wrestling fans still discuss today. On the March 10, 2003, edition of RAW, The Hurricane picked up an improbable win over The Rock after Stone Cold Steve Austin provided a distraction.

The Hurricane took to Twitter to share that he was only supposed to have one interaction with The Great One. He suggested that younger wrestlers swing for the fences whenever they get the chance to share the screen with a bigger star.

"For all younger talents, if I may, a huge takeaway from the whole Rock-Hurricane feud is that it was only ever supposed to be this one scene and nothing else. So any opportunity you have, especially with a bigger star, swing for the damn fences!! Show them you belong!" tweeted Helms.

WWE Hall of Famer wants The Rock to win the Royal Rumble

Rumors have been rampant surrounding this year's Royal Rumble in regards to The Rock making an appearance.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator Booker T recently suggested that The Rock should win the 2023 Royal Rumble. The former world champion stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that because of Johnson's status in Hollywood he was the obvious choice.

"Man, it's simple for me. It's real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood if not top five, If he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania damn it, he's winning. That's the way I would write it. If he got time off, he knows where the money is, you know, we're gonna pay him, and he can fit it in, that's what the story would be. It's that simple," he said. [1:06:27 - 1:06:59]

Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE doesn't appear to have an end in sight. It will be interesting to see which superstar wins the men's Royal Rumble match and challenges The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

