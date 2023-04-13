Wrestling legend claims he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024

WWE will host WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The location is incredibly special for 52-year-old ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who kickstarted his career in 1993 after signing with Paul Heyman's hardcore wrestling promotion, ECW, based in the City of Brotherly Love.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony was headlined by Rey Mysterio alongside Stacy Keibler and The Great Muta, among other prominent names. Dreamer, who is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and is the owner and promoter of the House of Hardcore (HOH) promotion, recently revealed his desire to be inducted next year.

Speaking to PWMania, the hardcore legend had a detailed answer when asked on whether he was hoping to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day:

"Any Hall of Fame is an honor. Would love to, absolutely. It’s a great honor to be recognized for your body of work. Hey, WrestleMania, is in Philly. I would love it. If it doesn’t happen, not going to be devastated. When you have love-appreciation, and by your peers, that’s as good as well. The other part of it is the Hall of Fame is a show. It does mean a lot though. And to answer your question, yes." [H/T: PWMania]

121875®️ @121875Raywwe1 Such An Awesome Photo Of ECW Originals 11 Years Ago Today At #WrestleMania 23 Such An Awesome Photo Of ECW Originals 11 Years Ago Today At #WrestleMania 23 https://t.co/rWeHpFF13T

Tommy Dreamer had only one WrestleMania match during his WWE career

Despite spending a few years in WWE, Tommy Dreamer only wrestled one match on the main card of Show of Shows. The hardcore legend was honored at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, in 2007 in the highly successful WrestleMania 23 event.

The ECW Originals (Tommy Dreamer, Sandman, Rob Van Dam, and Sabu) took on The New Breed (Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Kevin Thorn, and Matt Striker) in an eight-man tag match. The story revolved around the younger generation looking to end the old ECW.

A victory over The New Breed gave Tommy Dreamer and the rest of the pioneers of ECW a feel-good moment on WWE's Showcase Of The Immortals.

Poll : 0 votes