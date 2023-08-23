“That hurt so bad” - 6-time WWE champion on his Royal Rumble spot

At the start of every year, the WWE Universe gets excited about the Royal Rumble event, possibly like no other. The 30-Man Battle Royal is known to be a contest that has surprise returns. One such took place in 2021, when Shane Helms, better known by his ring name, The Hurricane, entered the bout at number 23.

Hurricane's return was cut short in 30 seconds by two former WWE Champions, Bobby Lashley and Big E.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Hurricane recalled the moment and how for the first time in his career, a referee came up to him and asked him if he was all right after being eliminated:

"That hurt so bad. That was the first time and only time, this is a true story, that the referee came and asked me if was 'Okay', and I said, 'No'. I thought I broke my back."

The veteran detailed the landing after Bobby Lashley and Big E gorilla pressed him to the outside, disclosing that it hurt him like nothing he has endured before:

"That was one of the most painful bumps I've ever taken in my entire career." [H/T: Insights]

The 2021 edition of the annual battle royal also saw the return of Carlito, Hall of Famer Kane, and even current AEW star Christian Cage. The show was notable for being the last time Edge, and Christian were in a WWE ring together.

Hurricane Helms reveals that his opportunities were limited to do a more serious role in WWE

Despite being an exceptional performer, Shane Helms' work was relegated to comedy oftentimes, thanks to his gimmick. When asked if he ever wanted to don a more serious role, Hurricane recalled what Hall of Famer Ric Flair told him:

"And he just one time just pulled me aside and Ric has been so you know, such a mentor to me and in different ways. And, you know, he just pulled me to the side one day, and he's like, You're too good for this gimmick. And, you know, it wasn't about like, the gimmick was bad, but I can only go so far. And that company was only going to let me go so far with that gimmick," Helms said.

He concluded by saying that he committed to giving it his all and that ultimately made him the "funny guy" at all times. Helms disclosed that he never got the opportunity to try anything different.

