How long did Roman Reigns hold the WWE Universal Championship for?

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40 fans witnessed the end of Roman Reigns' historical championship reign in the Stamford-based promotion. The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match.

The main event of Night Two was filled with surprises as we saw the return of John Cena and The Undertaker who came to aid The American Nightmare from the Samoan faction. Cody secured the victory by delivering three Cross Rhodes to Roman Reigns and dethroning The Tribal Chief as the champion.

Cody Rhodes finishing his story on WrestleMania 40 Night Two has put an end to Reigns' 1316 historical days as Universal Champion. Back on August 30, 2020, the Samoan star won the title by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a No-Holds-Barred Triple Threat bout at Payback. This match took place during the Thunderdome era of the company.

After capturing the championship at Payback, Roman showcased the dominance that fans had not witnessed for decades as he defeated veterans like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, Edge & more during his historical title reign.

At WrestleMania 38, The Bloodline leader defeated Brock Lesnar in a Championship Unification match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The 1316 title reign by The Head of the Table also resulted in him securing the fourth position as the longest title reign holder in the history of the Stamford-based promotion.

Why Roman Reigns must feud with The Rock after WrestleMania 40?

With Roman Reigns no longer holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the company, The Tribal Chief now must initiate his feud with The Final Boss. One of the primary reasons behind the same is to plant seeds for the babyface turn of Reigns in the company.

The probable scenario that might unfold could see The Rock showing his disappointment in Roman losing at 'Mania and might blame the former champion for putting the Samoan family down. This leads to The Final Boss charging an attack on Reigns which will eventually result in a feud between these two and the heroic turn of Roman Reigns.

Even the Chief Content Officer Triple H has also teased the next storyline of The Head of the Table by stating that the next story of Roman will blow the minds of the people which many believe is an indication of the much-awaited Roman vs Rock feud.

It will be engaging to see what will happen in the aftermath of WrestleMania 40 as Roman Reigns is now a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

