How long was Ronda Rousey in WWE for?

Ronda Rousey, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet", is one of the greatest sports stars of all-time. She made a historic name for herself by fighting inside the octagon for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Having competed in judo for a number of years, even making it as far as the Summer Olympics to become a Bronze Medalist, Ronda transitioned into mixed martial arts. She made her mixed martial arts debut as an amateur on August 6, 2010 before signing with Strikeforce.

Ronda won the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Championship before moving onto the Dana White led company. It was there that she became a household name, becoming the first ever female fighter to sign exclusively with UFC, and became the inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. In all, she had six successful title defenses and held the belt for 1,074 days.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Rousey would win the bout at UFC 157 by first-round armbar to retain her bantamweight title. Eight years ago today, Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history as the first women to fight in the UFCRousey would win the bout at UFC 157 by first-round armbar to retain her bantamweight title. Eight years ago today, Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history as the first women to fight in the UFC 👏Rousey would win the bout at UFC 157 by first-round armbar to retain her bantamweight title. https://t.co/nmmtRTMkpR

The accolades soon came rolling in for Ronda, when she was awarded ESPN's Best Female Athlete ESPY Award for 2014 and 2015. The World MMA Awards also voted her the fighter of the year for 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Rousey stepped away from the octagon after losing to Amanda Nunes on December 30, 2016, in the main event at UFC 207. She has stated that a comeback will not likely happen in the future. However, her career in UFC was rewarded when she was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Rousey eventually found a new home with Vince McMahon's WWE, where she was initially involved at WrestleMania 31 in an in-ring segment involving The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Eventually, she would sign a deal with the company and reappear at the 2018 Royal Rumble to make her presence felt after the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match.

From there, she made history at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium. She main-evented the show of shows with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles on the line. The match was ultimately the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

So how long was Ronda Rousey in WWE for?

Ronda reportedly initially signed with WWE in 2017, before heading to the Performance Center to work on her craft. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to battle Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Her last appearance came on April 7, 2019 where she was pinned by Becky Lynch in the Winner Take All Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania 35. This means that Ronda Rousey competed in WWE for a year before stepping away from professional wrestling.

Will Ronda Rousey return to WWE?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE is reportedly pushing for a Ronda Rousey return 🤯



She has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 in 2019 WWE is reportedly pushing for a Ronda Rousey return 🤯She has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 in 2019 https://t.co/Nwoy4GB2eN

Reports are currently circulating that WWE is pushing for Ronda Rousey to return.

The speculation is suggesting that Rousey could return as soon as the 2022 Royal Rumble event on Saturday January 29. WWE will no doubt want to load up their roster with a two-night WrestleMania taking place in April.

Also Read Article Continues below

PWInsider said WWE officials met with Ronda in California last week about a possible return. However, no details have emerged about how those talks went as of yet. If she was to return, it is likely she would feud with either RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch or SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Ronda Rousey return at the 2022 Royal Rumble? Yes No 10 votes so far