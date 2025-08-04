How long has it been since Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance?

August 3, 2025 won't just be remembered as the night Cody Rhodes and John Cena redeemed themselves and put on a sensational main event at SummerSlam. It won't just be remembered as the date Rhodes won back the Undisputed WWE Championship either. Tonight marked the return of Mr. SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar.It has been 730 days since The Conqueror’s last WWE appearance, which took place at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5, 2023. That is almost two years to the day he supposedly hung up his boots after alleged details of the real-life legal issues also involving Vince McMahon emerged later that year.At SummerSlam 2023, Lesnar had faced Cody Rhodes in an incredible conclusion to their trilogy, and The Beast had raised Rhodes' hand after the match in a moment that, according to Cody, wasn't something planned at all. Fast forward almost exactly two years later, even tonight, Lesnar made his arrival after Cody had left the ring and left Cena to take in the moment. Lesnar, though, had other plans.Brock Lesnar seems primed for a Clash in Paris against legendary foe John CenaAt the very show where he’s made a career out of showing up, showing out, and changing everything, Brock Lesnar made his incredible return to professional wrestling tonight. Lesnar has firmly established himself as Mr. SummerSlam following tonight's events, and his future beyond John Cena looks as unpredictable as ever. That is something right up The Beast Incarnate's wheelhouse.With just 12 dates left on his Farewell Tour and Brock Lesnar also seemingly having kicked off his swansong run in WWE, Cena and Lesnar now seem primed to be on course to Clash in Paris, if you will, and with the experiment over, Cena is set to don the role no one has ever played like him and a role he has played like no other: Super Cena!As for Lesnar, he isn't playing around as a cowboy anymore. His face, look, and body language suggested that he is back to being at his emotionless, relentless, heartless self, and that, believe it or not, is the best version of Brock Lesnar.