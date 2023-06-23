How long did Stacy Keibler date George Clooney? WWE legend's love life explored

Stacy Keibler was a popular and prolific star throughout her career in the wrestling industry. From making her debut as one of the Nitro girls to her five-year stint with WWE, Keibler was a fan favorite wherever she went.

While many men dreamt of dating her on-screen, a few were lucky enough to be with her in real life. One such person is Hollywood megastar George Clooney. The couple met first met in 2006 at an Oscar party. However, they didn't start dating until the year 2011.

The couple dated for two years before breaking up in 2013. According to rumors, their two-year relationship ended because Stacy Keibler wanted to have children and start a family while George Clooney wasn't interested.

Stacy Keibler married businessman Jared Pobre in 2014 and has three children. George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin – also in 2014 – and has two children.

Stacy Keibler claims she never discussed marriage with George Clooney

When the heartbreaking news of Keibler and Clooney's breakup came out, rumors suggested that starting a family was the main issue. It was said that Keibler wanted to start a family while Clooney didn't, and the relationship couldn't move forward because of it.

Speaking in an old interview, Keibler cleared the air on whether she'd had plans to marry Clooney, saying that it was the last thing on her mind at that time:

"Actually, everyone that knows me thinks that is the funniest story because that is the last thing on my mind. I think a little bit different than most women out there. I don't really think about that right now at all. [So let's set aside those reports that he didn't want to get married and you did and that is what happened?] Oh yeah, we didn't discuss that," she said. [0:31 - 0:49]

Keibler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. She is truly a conquerer who did well in wrestling, television, modeling, and movies.

