How did Ludwig Kaiser troll Scotland fans after WWE SmackDown? Gunther's right-hand man received major heat

Ludwig Kaiser drew the ire of Scottish fans when WWE SmackDown went off the air this week. Gunther's fellow Imperium stablemate got up to mischief by trolling fans at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 33-year-old wore a German football jersey to bask in the glory of their opening win at Euro 2024. Julian Nagelsmann's men beat Scotland 5-1 on home soil on Friday night, and the WWE RAW star mocked the Scottish fans.

A fan in attendance recorded Ludwig Kaiser's antics as he donned the jersey while The Tartan Army was 3-0 down.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Scottish fans are some of the most passionate ones in pro wrestling and football. They were loud throughout tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, making Cody Rhodes laugh with a new song in his honor.

Kaiser didn't appear on the show and isn't scheduled to compete at WWE Clash at the Castle. He's become one of WWE's most sly characters as of late and is currently feuding with Irish star Sheamus. He most recently beat him on the red brand (June 3), and the pair are still rivaling. He's lucky Drew McIntyre wasn't about to give him a Glasgow kiss for trolling Scotland's Euro 2024 loss.

Gunther predicted Ludwig Kaiser's rise despite the lack of WWE TV time

Ludwig Kaiser has become one of the promotion's most intriguing heels alongside Gunther as part of Imperium. His most memorable moment thus far was kicking Giovanni Vinci out of the group.

The Schleswig-Holstein-born star wasn't always given TV time when the faction first debuted. He was rarely used as a singles competitor but has recently stepped out of The Ring General's shadow.

Expand Tweet

Gunther seemingly expected Kaiser to shine solo and felt he'd flourished even lacking a prominent run last year. He told Joel Torres of Contralona in July 2023:

"Kaiser is doing pretty well in the last months, I really think he found the way to stand out even, I would say, without getting the big big chances to really go out there and get a lot of time and show what he can do, he is capable of a lot and a very charismatic guy. Even with the limited amount of time that he has, he found a way to stand out and I think he really deserves a chance to get more time and more matches.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Ludwig Kaiser has yet to win singles gold, but that could be on the agenda as he steps up the mid-card. He could set his sights on Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship, with Gunther challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.