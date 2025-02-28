How many championships has John Cena won in WWE?

John Cena is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE, having won several championships. The Cenation Leader has been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for well over two decades.

There are no such accolades that are not listed in his decorated resume, with the legend boasting a WWE career total of 25 championships.

What always remains a talking point is Cena's sixteen world title reigns, and why not? It is a historic feat that positions him parallel to Ric Flair's record. The Franchise Player won the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship thrice.

Moreover, John Cena is also a five-time United States Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, the WWE veteran captured the tag team championship four times during the course of his legendary career.

There are only a handful of superstars who have managed to accumulate twenty-five titles in WWE, and The Cenation Leader is one of them. It signifies his hard work and dedication to this industry.

How many times has John Cena won the Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most important premium live events. It is considered the gateway to WrestleMania. Superstars get a golden opportunity to win the traditional Royal Rumble match and punch their tickets to The Show of Shows.

The Franchise Player has also risen to the occasion during the Rumble match. He won the Men's Royal Rumble Match twice in his iconic career. His first victory came in 2008 when Cena won the contest at Madison Square Garden.

However, the second time he won the Royal Rumble was in 2013 at the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Who can forget the moment when he won the Royal Rumble and went on to face The Rock at WrestleMania 29?

John Cena was all set to create history this year as well, but he failed to do so. He was the runner-up in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble March. The 47-year-old also won the Money In the Bank in 2012.

Can Cena add another jewel to his legendary career in his final run this year? It remains to be seen.

