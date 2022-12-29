How many championships has Otis won in WWE?

Otis is one of the mainstays of WWE's current tag team division. Together with Chad Gable, Alpha Academy is a constant threat (and nuisance) on the roster. The big man's power complements his partner's technical mastery to a tee.

Otis has been working in WWE since 2016. He has gone from strength to strength in the six years that have passed. In addition to upping his in-ring game, he has played the roles of endearing babyface and annoying heel and has done so well.

The Tree Trunk has also achieved a fair bit during his stint. If you want to know what his major accomplishments are, read on to find out.

Otis has won the RAW Tag Team Championship once with Chad Gable as part of Alpha Academy. He is also a Money in the Bank ladder match winner, having won the 2020 edition of the contest. We see more championship reigns in his future and hope he gets the chance to shine.

Otis' breakout storyline with Mandy Rose

Otis was doing well as part of Heavy Machinery till 2020. However, his breakout moment came when he was pitched in a storyline with Mandy Rose. The romance was hailed by fans as one of the best parts of the year, with the big man's popularity surging enough to secure himself a hype match at WrestleMania.

Mandy Rose was the lady in the current Alpha Academy member's life two years ago. She gave her thoughts on the entire storyline, stating that it was a blast to work alongside him and produce entertaining content.

"That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of it, like, you know, right during the pandemic, too....And it was fun. But for me, I just had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun working with him (Otis). He’s obviously a character in and out of the ring. And it was really cool to be able to have that kind of storyline where it was like, you know, we barely wrestled, it was more just like that was an entertaining [storyline]." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

The storyline with Rose made the former Heavy Machinery member incredibly popular with the WWE Universe. WWE now know that in him, they have a superstar on whom they can count to deliver should the situation call for it.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes