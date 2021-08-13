How many Championships has Sasha Banks won?

Sasha Banks has established herself as one of WWE's biggest stars in the last five years regardless of gender. There was a lot of hype about her during her NXT days and she seemed destined for Women's Championship success in WWE.

As of August 2021, Sasha Banks has won eight overall Championships in WWE - including one reign as the NXT Women's Champion in 2015. The seven other championship reigns have been on the main roster since the summer of 2016.

The Boss @SashaBanksWWE has had many, many, many great matches in @WWE! pic.twitter.com/tkPd8mFeCt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 7, 2021

Two of her reigns are with Bayley as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inaugural winners of the title in early 2019 before losing it at WrestleMania 35.

The majority of Sasha Banks' reigns have been with the RAW Women's Championship. Her five reigns as RAW Women's Champion lasted only a combined 106 days, according to WWE. Whereas her sole reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion lasted for 167 days.

Sasha Banks' title defense curse

As the RAW Women's Champion, Sasha Banks never had a single successful title defense. The RAW Women's Champion was swapped between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks six times in total - and that's where three of her reigns came from.

Sasha Banks would always win the title on RAW but drop it back to Charlotte Flair on pay-per-view. It culminated at the end of 2016 at Roadblock: End Of The Line where Charlotte Flair won back the RAW Women's title and definitively ended their rivalry - with a no-rematch clause inserted into their contract.

Sasha Banks' luck changed when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bayley at Hell in a Cell 2020. She would go on to have her longest and best Women's Championship reign between October 2020 and April 2021.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won an ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment of 2021 👏 pic.twitter.com/2g8QFtxskA — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 11, 2021

During this reign, Sasha Banks was finally able to have successful title defenses against Bayley and Carmella. Her title reign concluded at the grandest stage of them all - the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

Bianca Belair won the match, but it was a great conclusion to Sasha Banks' 8th overall Championship reign in WWE.

