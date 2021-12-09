The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant and captivating performers in WWE history. If you have ever been in an arena when the former WWE Champion makes his entrance, you know that the whole mood and feel completely changes.

Brock Lesnar recently made a return to WWE at The SummerSlam pay-per-view in August 2021.

Lesnar had been absent from WWE since March 2020 following the conclusion of the two-night WrestleMania event hosted at the WWE Performance Center. It was reported that Brock's deal was up during this period, but he has now returned and has returned as a babyface.

During his time away, the 2003 Royal Rumble winner would no doubt have been spending time with his wife and children on his farm in the small village of Maryfield in Saskatchewan, Canada.

That being said, how many children does Brock Lesnar have?

Overall, Brock Lesnar has four children. Nicole McClain, Lesnar's former fiancée, gave birth to twins, a daughter named Mya Lynn and son named Luke, in 2002. In his current marriage to former WWE Women's Champion Sable, Brock has two sons, Turk and Duke.

Whilst Brock Lesnar is very private about his personal life, details have emerged about his children.

His daughter, Mya Lynn, is signed up to compete in track & field at Arizona State, where his son, Luke, plays ice hockey.

Roman Reigns, one of Brock Lesnar's rivals in WWE, has spoken about Lesnar keeping his personal life private being an advantage:

"I don’t know a lot about Brock. Just like you don’t. That’s the way he’s played it, and I think it’s a genius move. Not only for himself and his mental health and his family and everything and just to keep himself out of the public eye, but it creates so much mystique behind him as a performer and as a character, which is something that’s a lost portion of what we do in our business, a lost piece of the art form." Roman Reigns said. (h/t 411 Mania)

When did Brock Lesnar marry his current wife Sable?

Brock Lesnar married his current wife Sable in May 2006. The couple initially met during their time in WWE when they both performed on SmackDown in 2003.

They were initially due to get married in 2005, but that ultimately changed, and they announced their second engagement in January 2006.

