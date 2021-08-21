How many more comebacks does Bill Goldberg have left?

At SummerSlam, Bill Goldberg will make another comeback to WWE to face Bobby Lashley for the world heavyweight title, but how many more comebacks are left?

Goldberg, the man who streaked to stardom in WCW in the late 90's, has had a strange career with WWE. His first run was considered a bit of a bust, but his subsequent return more than a decade later to feud with Brock Lesnar was a gigantic angle at the time.

Since 2016, Goldberg has left and returned a few more times, always ready for a big match. Every time, he looks a little older, a little sweatier, and has a little more gray in his beard.

Could SummerSlam be Goldberg's swan song with WWE?

Goldberg has said that he returned to pro wrestling so that his son, Gage, could see him perform. Now 15, Gage has also been featured on WWE programming, alongside his father, so they've been able to share some special family moments thanks to the grappling game.

Having said that, Goldberg will also turn 55 later this year and has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the course of his career. He's made millions of dollars in both the ring and as an entertainer. He's done it all, become a legend and has nothing left to prove.

So? Does it make sense for him to keep on coming back?

From his perspective, the answer would easily be 'yes'. Anytime you can work on a short term for big money, it makes sense. After all, no one is allergic to money.

However, it's more and more obvious that he isn't the same attraction that he was upon his initial return in 2016. His stops and starts have really taken away from his legacy in the eyes of the fans.

And it's not like Bill Goldberg has ever been known to put on five-star matches. That's not what we expect from him. His allure is that his presence is awe-inspiring. Unfortunately, that awe goes away when you start treating WWE like a turnstyle, passing through it over and over again.

Do we really need another Goldberg title reign?

While it's always possible that Goldberg could defeat Lashley at SummerSlam, the audience knows that it will be a short-lived run. He's never been known to stick around for too long, now that he's officially reached middle age. So there's essentially no reason to (once again) bless him with some more gold.

In a perfect world, Lashley and Goldberg will have a short match at SummerSlam on Saturday. Goldberg will make his tremendous entrance, get in some offense, and eventually lose to the Almighty One.

After that? It's anyone's guess as to when Bill Goldberg will be back in a WWE ring - if ever. He's fulfilled his commitment to the promotion and the promises he's made to his son. He's won top titles in every major company he's ever worked for. And he's certainly not getting any younger.

So for Bill Goldberg... after SummerSlam, the question might not be, "Who's next?". It may be more like, "What's next?"

Do you think Bobby Lashley will defeat Goldberg and walk out of SummerSlam as the WWE Champion? Tell us below!

