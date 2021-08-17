"The kid is scared to death" - WWE veteran feels Gage Goldberg does not have his dad's wrestling blood

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed the latest RAW episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, and the WWE veteran spoke about the performance of Goldberg's son, Gage.

This week's RAW ended with a face-to-face segment featuring Goldberg and Bobby Lashley. The former Universal Champion speared Lashley and celebrated with his son to conclude the red brand's final episode before SummerSlam.

While Vince Russo knew Gage was just 15 years old and deserved leeway when assessing performances, the former WWE head writer still felt that Goldberg's son looked scared during his cameo on RAW.

Russo said Gage didn't have the acting chops and was lost when the cameras panned on him. He added that Gage might not have inherited the "wrestling blood" from his father as he didn't look all that comfortable on RAW.

Here's what Vince Russo stated on Legion of RAW:

"It's funny there, bro, because the kid is scared to death. He is not like his dad. Like, he doesn't know what to do out there. He doesn't know how to act. He looks like a deer in a headlights, and I was just watching the show. I mean, he is only just 15 years old. Don't get me wrong, but I was like, 'I don't know, I don't know if he has got his dad's wrestling blood in him because he doesn't really quite know what to do, you know,'" explained Russo.

Gage Goldberg has changed a lot in the last five years

Gage has undergone a phenomenal physical transformation since fans saw him at a few WWE shows in 2016. Goldberg Jr. seems to be following his father's rigorous fitness regime, but could we see him enter the ring in the future?

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO GAGE GOLDBERG IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?! pic.twitter.com/q8wDozSbMZ — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 3, 2021

As for his legendary father, Goldberg is slated to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, which will take place this Saturday.

