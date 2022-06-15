Before ascending to enormous heights as a babyface, John Cena used to reside in the hearts of the WWE Universe as the Doctor of Thuganomics. His character was based on a fire-spitting rapper who humiliated his opponents with disses.

Fans loved seeing The Cenation Leader in his rapping avatar. The DOT gimmick saved Cena's career when he was on the verge of getting fired. It goes without saying that the Thuganomics persona is very dear to the 16-time world champion.

John Cena @JohnCena WWE @WWE @JohnCena breaks down his unforgettable WWE debut against @RealKurtAngle from 20 years ago on #SmackDown in this #CenaMonth edition of WWE Playback. .@JohnCena breaks down his unforgettable WWE debut against @RealKurtAngle from 20 years ago on #SmackDown in this #CenaMonth edition of WWE Playback. https://t.co/7NMVdZeZ1U Be realistic with yourself whenever you’re reflecting on the past. We can often make moments different in our mind than they actually were. Look for the takeaways. Look for the lessons. Look for the growth thru an honest lens. Never give up. twitter.com/wwe/status/153… Be realistic with yourself whenever you’re reflecting on the past. We can often make moments different in our mind than they actually were. Look for the takeaways. Look for the lessons. Look for the growth thru an honest lens. Never give up. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Although John Cena transitioned into a righteous babyface, he never let the love for his non-PG persona die down. On May 10, 2005, Cena, alongside his elder cousin Mark Predka (popularly known as Tha Trademarc), released his debut studio album, You Can't See Me.

How many copies did John Cena's album sell?

Released by WWE Music Group and Columbia Records, The Franchise Player's debut album was a massive hit. It debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 and proceeded to sell a whopping 143,000 copies within the first week of its release.

A collection of 17 original tracks, You Can't See Me, has sold over 1.3 million copies. The first track of the album, The Time is Now, has been the entrance theme of The Cenation Leader for about seventeen years.

WWE recently announced the return of John Cena to RAW

After being away for almost nine months, John Cena is ready to entertain the WWE Universe again. The 16-time World Champion will appear on the June 27 episode of RAW to celebrate 20 years of his illustrious career.

It'll be the first time the WWE Universe will see Cena in a wrestling ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at last year's SummerSlam.

With Theory taking shots at John Cena, the chances of the United States Champion confronting his idol seem pretty high. It will not only plant the seeds for an enthralling rivalry but will also allow Cena to pass the torch to a younger superstar.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far