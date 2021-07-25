How many days has Bobby Lashley been WWE Champion?

Bobby Lashley has been the dominant WWE Champion on RAW for some time now. The superstar won the title after defeating The Miz, who had won the title himself by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre.

Ever since Bobby Lashley joined MVP to form The Hurt Business, it looked like he could do no wrong. After holding the United States Championship for a long time, he lost it to Riddle. He then immediately turned his focus to the WWE Championship and won it soon after.

Bobby Lashley has now held the WWE Championship for a total of 145 days and counting.

How did Bobby Lashley win the WWE Championship?

Drew McIntyre went through hell at the Elimination Chamber event, defending the title successfully against five other wrestlers. Unfortunately for the Scottish superstar, he was not ready for what came next.

Lashley assaulted him after the match, absolutely destroying him and sending a message as to his intentions. The Miz then took advantage by running out and cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. He was able to keep Drew McIntyre down for the 3-count to win the title.

Unfortunately for The Miz, Bobby Lashley immediately wanted to challenge him for the title. After running away the first week, he was forced to face Lashley on the next episode of RAW.

Lashley immediately defeated The Miz and became the WWE Champion in an extremely emotional moment for the champion.

Which superstars have challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE title?

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz in a rematch to retain the WWE title. The Almighty One successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. He then defeated both Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Finally, he defeated Drew McIntyre in a Last Chance Hell in a Cell match with MVP's assist. He then focused on his next challenger, Kofi Kingston, whom he demolished at Money in the Bank.

Following his win over Kingston, he defeated Keith Lee on RAW, only for Goldberg to come out and challenge him. The two superstars could battle at SummerSlam for the WWE title.

