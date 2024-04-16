How many days has Rhea Ripley held the WWE Women's World Championship?

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 39 on April 1, 2023. She was forced to vacate the title due to an injury on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, ending her reign at 380 days.

During her reign, The Eradicator defended her title on multiple occassions, with her last title defense coming at WrestleMania 40 a few days ago, when she beat Becky Lynch.

An attack by Liv Morgan on the RAW after 'Mania episode will sideline her for months, forcing her to vacate the Women's World Championship after a year as a champion.

Rhea Ripley officially announced the decision in the opening segment of RAW, but she made it clear that she would come back stronger and have her sights set on reclaiming the championship and getting revenge on Liv Morgan.

For her part, Morgan had made it clear that she was back for revenge on Ripley, who injured her last year and cost her several months of her career.

Liv Morgan reacts to Rhea Ripley's injury

Liv Morgan assaulted Rhea Ripley on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, which eventually cost her the title. The injury will prevent The Eradicator from competing for a few months.

Morgan took to social media and reacted to the news that the Women's World Champion sustained a serious injury.

"Watch me," she wrote, which are the starting words of her theme song.

It is unclear how much time Ripley will need to return to the ring and whether or not the injury requires surgery.

As for Morgan, she is expected to be among WWE's plans for the vacant Women's World Championship. The most likely scenario is a Fatal Four-Way match for the title, or a tournament, where its final will take place at the next Premium Live Event, Backlash, in France, on May 4.

